CITY LEADERS TO HEAD TO ANNAPOLIS FOR U.S.S. SIOUX CITY COMMISSIONING

SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS ARE AMONG THOSE PREPARING TO HEAD TO ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND LATER THIS WEEK FOR THE COMMISSIONING OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY NAVAL SHIP.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS HAVING A SHIP NAMED AFTER OUR CITY IS A GREAT HONOR:

PADMORE SAYS A LARGE CONTINGENT FROM SIOUX CITY WILL ATTEND THE CEREMONIES AT THE U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY:

KSCJ’S OPEN LINE WITH CHARLIE STONE WILL BROADCAST FROM ANNAPOLIS THIS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY MORNINGS.