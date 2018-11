FOUR REPORTED DEAD IN CRASH OF PLANE FROM LE MARS

Authorities say four people have been confirmed dead in the crash of a plane that left the Le Mars Airport Friday evening and was reported as missing.

The Guthrie County sheriff says the plane was found in a rural pasture southwest of Guthrie Center around 6:30 Saturday morning.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search and no other information on the pilot and passengers has been released.