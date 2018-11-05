REYNOLDS & HUBBELL KEEP BUSY CAMPAIGNING ON ELECTION EVE

Iowa’s candidates for governor stayed busy campaigning on the final day before Tuesday’s election.
Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and the entire statewide G-O-P ticket started their day in an airplane hanger in Ankeny.
Reynolds holds her final rally in Sioux Center after a 5pm appearance in Sioux City.
Fred Hubbell, the Democratic candidate for governor, is speaking with volunteers who are going door-to-door to speak with voters about their uncast absentee ballots.
Hubbell will end the day (Monday) with a final rally in Des Moines.