REYNOLDS & HUBBELL KEEP BUSY CAMPAIGNING ON ELECTION EVE

Iowa’s candidates for governor stayed busy campaigning on the final day before Tuesday’s election.

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and the entire statewide G-O-P ticket started their day in an airplane hanger in Ankeny.

Reynolds holds her final rally in Sioux Center after a 5pm appearance in Sioux City.

Fred Hubbell, the Democratic candidate for governor, is speaking with volunteers who are going door-to-door to speak with voters about their uncast absentee ballots.

Hubbell will end the day (Monday) with a final rally in Des Moines.