ONE PERSON WAS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A STABBING LATE FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE BACK PARKING LOT AT LA JUANITA’S RESTAURANT AT 1326 PIERCE STREET.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE MALE VICTIM WAS STABBED IN THE CHEST AFTER BEING ASSAULTED BY TWO PEOPLE AROUND 11:30PM.

THE INJURED PERSON WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT.

POLICE HAVE NOT RELEASED INFORMATION ABOUT THE TWO SUSPECTS AT THIS TIME.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE INCIDENT SHOULD CONTACT POLICE.