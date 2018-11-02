KING & SCHOLTEN RHETORIC HEATS UP AS ELECTION DAY NEARS

The rhetoric between Republican Congressman Steve King and 4th district Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten is heating up as election day draws nearer.

King disputes Scholten’s assertion that King’s views on issues, including immigration, are out-of-step with fourth district voters.

Earlier Friday, Scholten said King’s stand on immigration is “10 miles down the road” from most Democrats and Republicans.

Scholten also has said the VISA guest worker program must be revamped so businesses, like those pork processing plants can hire more workers.

King says the border must be secured before those kind of issues are discussed in congress.

Scholten says the country “absolutely” needs secure borders, but it also needs an improved VISA program to help businesses get guest workers.

King says his evaluation indicates there are more than 100 million people already here who could or should be working.

Scholten made his comments during taping of Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press” program which airs Friday evening.