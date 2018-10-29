NEBRASKA TROOPERS ARREST THREE MEN AND SEIZE DRUGS IN TRAFFIC STOPS

Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrested three men and seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana and other THC products during two weekend traffic stops.

The first was Saturday when a trooper pulled over a car for speeding on Interstate 80 near Sutherland.

During the traffic stop, the trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and found 45 pounds of high grade marijuana and 1,732 THC oil vape cartridges.

The driver, 31-year-old Joshua Panther of Chattanooga Tennessee, was arrested and taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Sunday another trooper observed a vehicle following another vehicle too closely in Otoe County.

The trooper detected criminal activity during the traffic stop and searched that vehicle.

The trooper, with assistance from Otoe County deputies, found 164 pounds of high grade marijuana, 500 units of THC shatter, 500 units of THC oil, and 4,700 units of THC blunts.

The driver and passenger were from Florida and were arrested and booked into the Otoe County Jail.