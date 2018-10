South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard says he will not issue an order to stop Monday’s scheduled execution of Rodney Berget.

Daugaard issued a statement Friday saying he believes the death penalty is appropriate in rare cases.

He says “In this case, the judicial system worked, and it decided that Rodney Berget is a danger to society, even within the prison walls.

At this time I do not plan to stop this sentence from going forward.”