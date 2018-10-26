KING SAYS MILITARY MAY BE NEEDED ALONG MEXICAN BORDER WITH U.S.

Republican Congressman Steve King says if diplomacy fails, sending the U.S. military to the Mexican border to repel a large group of asylum seekers is the only option.

King, who spoke in Le Mars Thursday night, says there is legislation that could be passed in congress, but he expects a confrontation at the southern border “pretty soon after the election.”

King is a long-time critic of granting citizenship or legal resident status to immigrants who have already entered the country illegally.

He says a sovereign nation must protect its borders and enforce its immigration laws.

King says if this group of migrants get through the southern border, there will be an “endless stream” of people stretching from Central America through Mexico, aiming to enter the United States.

King is seeking a 10th term in the U.S .House this year.

Photo by Dennis Morrice

