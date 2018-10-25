WOODBURY COUNTY RESTORES WEB LINK TO PAST MEETINGS

Woodbury County has restored the link on its website to allow citizens to view past meetings of county supervisors posted on You Tube.

Supervisor’s Chairman Rocky DeWitt says the link was restored Thursday morning:

The county dropped the link when they decided to stop live streaming their board of supervisors meetings Tuesday because they were not close captioned.

The city council and Sioux City School Board stopped live streaming in previous weeks for the same reason:

DeWitt says he’s looking into the feasibility of the three entities sharing the cost of the closed captioning.