SMITH HOLDS SOUTH SIOUX CITY TOWN HALL

NEBRASKA 3RD DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH WAS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY THURSDAY FOR A PUBLIC TOWN HALL MEETING.

SMITH ALSO TOURED A LOCAL BUSINESS AND HEARD A LOT ABOUT THE WORKFORCE SITUATION IN DAKOTA COUNTY AND OTHER AG AND BUSINESS ISSUES:

OC……..APPRECIATIVE OF THAT. :19

SMITH IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE CARAVAN OF 7000 MIGRANTS TRAVELING THROUGH MEXICO ON THEIR WAY TO THE TEXAS BORDER:

OC……….SORT THIS OUT. ;22

THE 3RD DISTRICT REPUBLICAN IS ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT THE LACK OF CIVILITY TODAY BETWEEN THE POLITICAL LEFT AND RIGHT IN AMERICA:

OC…………JUST WON’T WORK. :21

SMITH SPOKE WITH DAKOTA COUNTY RESIDENTS AND LOCAL OFFICIALS AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY HALL.