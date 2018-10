MONDAY’S HOUSE FIRE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARKED THE FIRST TIME IN RECENT MEMORY THAT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WAS ASKED TO ASSIST TO FIGHT A FIRE IN THAT CITY.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY FIRE CHIEF CLINT MERITHEW SAYS THE TWO CITIES AGREED RECENTLY TO HELP EACH OTHER WHEN NEEDED:

OC……..THREE WEEKS AGO. ;20

SIOUX CITY SENT ONE FULL ENGINE CREW OF FOUR TO HELP FIGHT THE FIRE.

SIOUX CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH WAS ALSO THERE TO ASSIST.