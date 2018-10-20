HEELAN BREAKS GROUND ON NEW $3.6 MILLION GYM

Bishop Heelan High School has broken ground for construction of a new $3.6 million dollar gymnasium on their campus.

It’s the third phase of the ongoing project to build a new Heelan High School.

The $15 million Fine Arts section opened in 2014 and the $12 million academic classroom addition opened for classes January of this year.

When completed the total high school cost will be nearly $32 million dollars.

The new gym will seat 1600 on bleachers and feature an indoor running/walking track with modern locker rooms.

Plans call for the gym to be completed by next August for the 2019-20 school year start.