SIOUX CITY KIDS RESCUED FROM HOUSE FIRE (Update)

FOUR CHILDREN AND THEIR MOTHER ESCAPED A HOUSE FIRE IN RIVERSIDE LAST NIGHT WITH HELP FROM A SEMI DRIVER WHO WAS PASSING BY.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE FIRE OCCURRED AT 2114 RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD AROUND 10:45 PM:

OC………..SAFE WITH THEIR MOM. ;12

THE UNIDENTIFIED TRUCK DRIVER BROKE OUT THE WINDOW TO FREE THE CHILDREN AND THEN DROVE HIMSELF TO THE HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF A HAND INJURY.

RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE FIRE COULD HAVE ENDED IN TRAGEDY FOR ANOTHER REASON:

OC……..FROM THE SMOKE ALARM. ;05

THE CHILDREN WERE TAKEN TO UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S BY THEIR MOTHER AND GIVEN A CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH.

THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED BECAUSE OF SMOKE AND FIRE DAMAGE.

RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE FIRE STARTED IN THE LIVING ROOM AND ITS CAUSE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Updated 1:30pm by Woody Gottburg

Photo by George Lindblade

—————————————

FOUR SIOUX CITY KIDS ESCAPED A HOUSE FIRE LAST NIGHT, THANKS TO A PASSING MOTORISTS.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO THE FIRE IN THE 2100 BLOCK OF RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD AROUND 10:30 P.M.

AUTHORITIES SAY A TRUCK DRIVER SAW THE BLAZE AND BROKE A WINDOW TO FREE THE KIDS.

THE CHILDREN WERE TAKEN TO UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S BY THEIR MOTHER AND GIVEN A CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE CONTINUES.