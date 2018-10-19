MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT REACHES A BILLION DOLLARS

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1 billion, as the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. lottery history gets even bigger.

Lottery officials increased the grand prize just hours ahead of the Friday night drawing from $970 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24th.

The $1 billion prize refers to the annuity option.

Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be $565 million.