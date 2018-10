HIGHWAY 20 FOUR-LANE CELEBRATION IS FINALLY HERE

A CELEBRATION THAT SIOUXLAND HAS WAITED SEVERAL DECADES FOR WILL FINALLY TAKE PLACE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

DAKIN SCHULTZ OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS THE OFFICIAL DEDICATION OF THE COMPLETION OF THE HIGHWAY 20 FOUR-LANING PROJECT TAKES PLACE IN HOLSTEIN.

THE HIGHWAY 20 ASSOCIATION HELD THEIR LAST MEETING IN SEPTEMBER TO FINISH PLANNING THE CELEBRATION OF THE COMPLETION OF FOUR-LANING THE EAST-WEST ROUTE ACROSS IOWA.

ANN-TRIMBLE RAY HAS BEEN AN OFFICER OF THE ASSOCIATION FOR SEVERAL YEARS AND SAYS THE GROUP WILL DISSOLVE NOW THAT THEIR MISSION HAS BEEN ACCOMPLISHED:

CHARLIE STONE AND MARK HAHN WILL BE BROADCASTING FROM THE EVENT IN HOLSTEIN HERE ON KSCJ FROM 4PM UNTIL 6PM FRIDAY.