GREGG SAYS HUBBELL HAD NO SOLUTIONS IN SIOUX CITY DEBATE WITH REYNOLDS

IOWA’S ACTING REPUBLICAN LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG SAYS WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S DEBATE BETWEEN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER FRED HUBBELL PROVED THAT IOWA IS THRIVING UNDER REYNOLDS’ LEADERSHIP.

GREGG SAYS REYNOLDS SHOWED PLENTY OF EVIDENCE THAT THE STATE’S ECONOMY IS GROWING:

GREGG SAYS HUBBELL WAS SHORT ON ANSWERS FOR SOLVING WHAT HE SAYS ARE PROBLEMS IN THE STATE:

HUBBELL’S CAMPAIGN DID NOT PROVIDE A LOCAL SPOKESPERSON THURSDAY BUT AN E-MAIL FROM HIS CAMPAIGN SAYS “HE OUTLINED HIS POSITIVE VISION TO BRING NEEDED CHANGE THAT IOWANS DESERVE.”

HIS CAMPAIGN ALSO SAYS HUBBELL HIGHLIGHTED THE IMPORTANCE OF PUTTING A PREDICTABLE BUDGET BEHIND THE RIGHT PRIORITIES LIKE EDUCATION AND HEALTH CARE TO GET IOWA GROWING THE RIGHT WAY.