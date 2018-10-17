ANOTHER LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST BIG OX ENERGY BY DISPLACED FAMILY

A South Sioux City resident who was displaced from her home by odors in 2016 is suing the company she blames for the problem.

Carol Baker is suing Big Ox Energy and their South Sioux City facility , individually, and as representative of her late husband who was also forced from their home.

Carol and Robert Baker Sr. left their home in October of 2016 and never returned because the residence was rendered uninhabitable.

Her 74-year-old husband died on December 29th of 2016.

The lawsuit claims hydrogen sulfide and other substances discharged by the Big Ox plant were dangerous to human health and life-threatening, causing the Bakers to become ill.

The lawsuit asks for $80-thousand dollars in property damages, another $20-thousand for medical costs and additional damages for pain and suffering with the loss of her husband and home.