AUTHORITIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION OF A HOUSE FIRE AT 3709 JONES STREET MONDAY AFTERNOON.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS RESPONDERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE HOME SHORTLY BEFORE 5PM MONDAY:

RODRIQUEZ SAYS MOST OF THE FIRE AND SMOKE DAMAGE WAS CONFINED TO THE MAIN FLOOR OF THE HOME.

THE HOME WAS RED TAGGED BECAUSE OF THAT DAMAGE.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE