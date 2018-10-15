NEBRASKA AUTHORITIES ANNOUNCE LIVESTOCK TRUCKING ALLIANCE

Nebraska groups have announced an alliance to keep state roads safe and livestock moving.

The collaboration is between the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and livestock producers.

Governor Pete Ricketts says it provides a system to rapidly address situations where a livestock hauler is put out of service for various reasons.

Patrol Captain Gerry Krolikowski, Commander of Carrier Enforcement, says troopers will work with truckers they pull over to make sure the livestock they are hauling will be safely cared for:

Mike Drinnin of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association says a list of priorities has been developed for situations where a truck carrying livestock is pulled over:

The list is of the most common violations found during inspections to assist livestock haulers in ensuring their truck and trailer are in safe, working order.