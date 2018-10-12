PLENTY OF PHEASANTS IN THE FIELD AS HUNTING SEASON NEARS

An army of hunters will be coming to South Dakota in the coming weeks.

Pheasant season begins there October 20th, and Governor Dennis Daugaard says this year marks a special anniversary:

Daugaard says a state survey shows a 47 percent increase in bird numbers over last year;

South Dakota also opened an additional 39,000 acres of hunting land this year, meaning about 1.1 million acres of public hunting land is available in the heart of the pheasant range.

The statewide season runs through January 6th.