PANAMA CITY FLORIDA FACES LONG RECOVERY FROM HURRICANE

FLORIDA RESIDENTS ARE TRYING TO RECOVER AND START REBUILDING THEIR LIVES AFTER BEING DEVASTATED BY HURRICANE MICHAEL THIS WEEK.

JEFF STOREY MANAGES POWELL BROADCASTING’S FOUR RADIO STATIONS IN PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, WHICH WERE ALL KNOCKED OFF THE AIR:

STOREY SAYS A HOLE WAS PUNCHED INTO THE ROOF OF THE BUILDING WHEN THE S-T-L TOWER BROKE IN HALF AND SOME WATER DAMAGE OCCURRED INSIDE.

HE SAYS ALL OF THE STAFF HAD EVACUATED AND ARE SAFE.

AS BAD AS IT IS IN PANAMA CITY, STOREY SAYS THE DAMAGE IS MUCH WORSE IN NEARBY AREAS:

STOREY SAYS IT’S AN ADVENTURE DRIVING THROUGH THE PANAMA CITY BEACH AREA BECAUSE OF THE DEBRIS:

THE DEATH TOLL FROM THE HURRICANE HAD REACHED 13 AS OF FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND AUTHORITIES ESTIMATE TOTAL STORM DAMAGE TO THE REGION IS AT LEAST EIGHT BILLION DOLLARS.

DONATIONS TO HELP THE HURRICANE VICTIMS CAN BE MADE THROUGH THE AMERICAN RED CROSS.