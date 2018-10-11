SURBER RULED COMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL

A Wakefield, Nebraska man has been ruled competent to stand trial in the November, 2016 slaying of an Emerson, Nebraska man.

Anders Surber is charged with first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson.

Kubik was shot and his body was dismembered.

Surber had previously been ruled incompetent to be tried but his attorney dropped an appeal in August.

His attorney declined to say at that time if Surber’s treatment at a state psychiatric hospital had restored him to competency.

Surber has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges in the case.

A hearing on other motions has been set for December 12th in Dakota County District Court.

Another defendant in the case, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison.