SPORTS CARD COLLECTING RETURNS TO SIOUX CITY

IT’S BEEN EIGHT YEARS SINCE SIOUX CITY HAS HAD A BASEBALL AND FOOTBALL CARD SPORTS MEMORABILIA SHOP.

A SPORTS COLLECTOR FROM UTE, IOWA HAS CHANGED THAT WITH THE OPENING OF HIS NEW BUSINESS ON SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.

DUSTIN SHORT OWNS AND OPERATES DUSTIN’S SPORTS CARDS AND SUPPLIES:

DUSTIN STARTED COLLECTING CARDS THANKS TO HIS FATHER AND HAS ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER BASKETBALL ROOKIE CARDS IN HIS COLLECTION:

DUSTIN ALSO OFFERS BASEBALL AND FOOTBALL CARDS AND PLANS ON SELLING HOCKEY CARDS AND OTHER ITEMS TOO:

SHORT SAYS HE PLANS TO HAVE BOX BREAK AND TRADING DAYS WITH LOCAL COLLECTORS.

THE SHOP IS LOCATED AT 405 SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.