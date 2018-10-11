BUS TRIP DEADLINE FOR USS SIOUX CITY COMMISSIONING NEARS

Time is running out if you want to be on the bus trip to Annapolis, Maryland for the commissioning of the U.S.S. Sioux City next month.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce says the reservation deadline date is noon of next Monday, October 15th.

The trip includes tickets to the commissioning events at the United States Naval Academy on Friday, November 16th and Saturday, November 17th and two nights hotel lodging.

Tickets to the Saturday afternoon football game between Navy and Tulsa are available for an additional $30 dollars.

A number of the weekend meals, including a football tailgate, are included for people traveling from Siouxland.

The bus departs on Thursday afternoon, November 15th with the bus arriving back in Sioux City Monday morning November 19th.

The cost of the trip is based on hotel lodging and the number of occupants listed with each hotel reservation.

Pricing per person: Single Occupancy: $495, Double Occupancy: $381, Triple Occupancy: $343, and Quad Occupancy: $324.

For more information or to make reservations, please contact the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce at (712) 255-7903.