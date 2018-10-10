BUSINESS HWY 75 IN LE MARS REOPENS AFTER PAIR OF CRASHES

Business Highway 75 is again open to traffic in Le Mars following a pair of accidents Wednesday morning that started with the collision of a semi and a car.

The initial accident happened on Business 75 near 24th Street at the bridge near the south end of the Le Mars airport.

Le Mars Assistant Police Chief Jay King says the first collision

occurred around 6:15 a.m.

The driver of the car was extricated from the vehicle by Le Mars Fire Rescue.

King says as authorities were dealing with that accident, a second crash occurred:

Four people were injured in those accidents and taken to Floyd Valley Hospital.

The highway was closed for over four hours following the accidents and reopened just before 11am.