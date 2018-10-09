MORNINGSIDE BRANCH LIBRARY REMODELING TO BEGIN

Renovations of Sioux City’s 50-year-old Morningside Branch Library are getting underway.

City Library Director Helen Rigdon says improvements of the building have been needed for some time:

The books and fixtures have all been removed from the building and work on the $1.2 million dollar project will start with a new roof and insulation on October 15th.

Rigdon says interior work will start in November;

The children’s area will also be expanded with sensory toys and an interactive wall.

The Perry Creek Library on the westside will have expanded hours while the Morningside Library is closed and the book drop will be relocated to the Morningside Branch parking lot for neighborhood residents.