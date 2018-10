KINGDOM OF RIVERSSANCE PREPARES A ROYAL WELCOME

EVERYONE FROM KINGS AND QUEENS TO KNIGHTS AND SERFS WILL BE ATTENDING RIVERSSANCE THIS WEEKEND.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE MEDIEVAL KINGDOM OPENS SATURDAY IN RIVERSIDE PARK;

OC…….PLUS MORE. ;18

THERE WILL BE PLENTY OF ENTERTAINMENT FROM TROUBADOURS AND COURT JESTERS AND CLAEYS SAYS THERE’S SOME NEW ACTS TOO:

OC……ALL OVER THE GROUNDS. :17

MOST OF THE ENTERTAINMENT IS FAMILY FRIENDLY, BUT THERE’S ALSO THE ANNUAL “SMOKER” FOR ADULTS ONLY:

OC………….YOU GET BREW. ;20

SATURDAY THE KINGDOM IS OPEN FROM 10AM UNTIL 8:30PM, CONCLUDING WITH A DANCE OF FIRE.

SUNDAY YOU CAN ENJOY THE JOUSTS, BIRDS OF PREY AND KNIGHTS AND LADIES FROM 10AM UNTIL 4PM.