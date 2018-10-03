MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE STUDENTS GO “INTO THE STREETS”

Around 900 Morningside College students, staff and alumni went “Into the Streets” Wednesday morning to perform community service projects in the Sioux City area.

The college volleyball team volunteered to help at the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation.

Museum Director Larry Finley says the students helped in a variety of ways:

OC………..exterior doors. :18

Finley in turn gave the students and some of their parents a tour of the air museum:

OC…………from the volleyball team. :14

Organized by Morningside’s chapter of the Omicron Delta Kappa honor society, the student groups volunteered at about 70 different locations.

Photos by Larry Finley