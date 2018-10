TEAMS OF POLICE OFFICERS SPENT PART OF THEIR MORNING HANDING OUT SOMETHING TO DRIVERS THAT THEY WERE HAPPY TO RECEIVE.

WEDNESDAY IS NATIONAL COFFEE WITH A COP DAY AND LOCAL SIOUX CITY POLICE HANDED OUT FREE CUPS OF COFFEE TO DRIVERS IN THE DRIVE THROUGH LANES OF LOCAL MCDONALD’S.

OFFICER ZACH LEWIS WAS PART OF A TRIO OF POLICE AT THE 6TH STREET AND LEWIS BOULEVARD LOCATION:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY OFFICERS TOOK PART FROM 9-10AM AT THE DAKOTA PERK AND THE SOUTH SIOUX HY-VEE.