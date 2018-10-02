REYNOLDS & NAIG SAY NEW TRADE AGREEMENT WILL BENEFIT IOWA FARMERS

Iowa’s governor and Secretary of Agriculture are celebrating this weekend’s break-through on a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

President Trump calls it the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement.

Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s thrilled the stalemate has been broken.

There are still on-going talks among the three countries about President Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, but there’s been a resolution to the issue of Canada’s tariffs on dairy products:

Mexico announced in late August it had reached a tentative agreement with the United States.

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says a big concern in farm country had been that Canada would be left out of an updated deal.

Naig says President Trump’s expected announcement next week in Council Bluffs that the E-P-A will allow year-round sales of E-15 — gasoline blended with a higher percentage of ethanol, should have a positive impact on corn and soybean prices.