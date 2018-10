THIS WEDNESDAY IS NATIONAL COFFEE WITH A COP DAY AND SGT. JASON ALLEN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS LOCAL OFFICERS WILL BE TAKING PART IN THE MORNING:

OC…….TRY TO DO THAT. ;16

ALLEN IS INVITING RESIDENTS TO COME OUT AND HAVE A FREE CUP OF COFFEE WITH THE SIOUX CITY OFFICERS UNDER THE GOLDEN ARCHES:

OC…..TO 9AM. ;15

SOUTH SIOUX CITY OFFICERS ARE ALSO PARTICIPATING FROM 9AM-10AM WEDNESDAY AT THE DAKOTA PERK AND THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY HY-VEE.