NEBRASKA SUPCO REJECTS LOTTER’S DEATH PENALTY APPEAL

The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeals of death row inmate John Lotter, ruling the appeals were filed too late.

Lotter was sentenced to death for his role in the 1993 killings of Brandon Teena, a 21-year-old transgender man, and two witnesses, Lisa Lambert and Philip DeVine, at a farmhouse in Humboldt, Nebraska.

The case inspired the 1999 movie “Boys Don’t Cry,” starring Hilary Swank.

Friday’s ruling combined and addressed several of Lotter’s post-conviction appeals.

The high court said it lacked jurisdiction in the first batch, because Lotter did not make a timely appeal.

The high court affirmed the dismissal of others by a lower court, noting they, too, came too late.