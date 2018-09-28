KAVANAUGH NOMINATION PASSES JUDICIARY COMMITTEE…..BUT

More drama Friday in Senator Chuck Grassley’s Senate Judiciary Committee.

All 11 Republicans on the committee voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination for a vote in the full senate.

But Republican Arizona Senator Jeff Flake indicated he’d vote for Kavanaugh in the COMMITTEE, but wanted a one-week delay before a Senate vote so the F-B-I can conduct a short investigation of Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh.

President Donald Trump has directed the FBI to launch a supplemental investigation into Kavanaugh at the request of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump says the updated investigation “must be limited in scope” and “completed in less than one week.”

Earlier Friday, Grassley said his committee has received no evidence to suggest Brett Kavanaugh should not be a Supreme Court justice.

Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the allegations and says he’s done “everything” the Senate has asked of him and “will continue to cooperate.”

