DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER ROLLOVER ACCIDENT ON HAMILTON BLVD

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED, BUT THE DRIVER WAS ARRESTED WHEN A PICK UP TRUCK ROLLED OVER AT THE INTERSECTION OF OUTER BELT DRIVE AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE DRIVER OF THE TRUCK, 44-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH PETRIK, APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF THE TRUCK WHILE TURNING FROM OUTER BELT ONTO HAMILTON AND THE TRUCK ROLLED ONTO THE PARKING OF THE NEARBY CLARK SCHOOL.

PETRIK, A FEMALE PASSENGER AND THEIR DOG ESCAPED INJURY.

POLICE ARRESTED PETRIK FOR DRIVING WITH A REVOKED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE AND FAILURE TO HAVE CONTROL.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $1600 BOND.

