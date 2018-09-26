MRHD AWARDS OVER $1.2 MILLION IN PROGRAM GRANTS

Twenty-three non-profit and governmental groups in the Woodbury County area got a funding boost for their programs (today) Wednesday.

Each of the recipients received a grant from Missouri River Historical Development, the non-profit license holder of Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

MRHD President Dakin Schultz presented checks to the recipients totaling just over one-point-two million dollars, with the grants ranging from $25,000 to $100-thousand dollars each:

Chris Liberto of Camp High Hopes was presented a check for $50-thousand dollars:

The Boys and Girl’s Club of Sioux City received $86,000 for a new roof.

Other grants included $100-thousand each for the Warming Shelter, LAMB Arts and St. Luke’s College of Nursing.

MRHD has issued over $36-million dollars in grants to local non-profits in Woodbury County since 1994.