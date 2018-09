JEREMY SAINT TO CONTINUE AS SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT

JEREMY SAINT WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.

BOARD MEMBERS WERE UNANIMOUS IN SELECTING SAINT TO REMAIN PRESIDENT, ELECTING HIM AT THEIR MONDAY NIGHT MEETING.

SAINT TOOK OVER AS INTERIM PRESIDENT IN JULY AFTER FORMER BOARD PRESIDENT MIKE KRYSL RESIGNED FOR PERSONAL REASONS.

THE SCHOOL BOARD ALSO ELECTED RON COLLING TO SERVE AS THEIR VICE PRESIDENT.

COLLING REPLACES MIKE MCTAGGART, WHO DECIDED AGAINST RUNNING FOR ANOTHER TERM AS VICE PRESIDENT.