REYNOLDS ISSUES STORM DISASTER DECLARATION

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for 14 counties who suffered storm damage and flooding over the past three days.

The declaration includes Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, O’Brien, Palo Alto and Sioux counties..

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for expenses related to storm recovery.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.