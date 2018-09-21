FLOODING CAUSING PROBLEMS IN NORTHWEST IOWA

Floodwaters have filled basements, home and business floors and closed streets and highways in northwest Iowa.

The National Weather Service says the Little Sioux River is expected to crest Friday at just under 7 feet above flood stage in Spencer.

More than 7 inches of rain has been reported west of the city from storms Wednesday into Thursday.

U.S. Highway 18 was closed for a time east of Spencer.

Up to 7 inches also was reported in Hartley, where Mayor Rod Ahrenstorff says several inches fell earlier this week and then again Wednesday night into Thursday.

City clerk and administrator Patty Anderson says she’s worried about what the flooding is going to cost the city.

Officials also say flooding in northwest Iowa is causing multiple wastewater and manure discharges.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 18 communities from Alton to Sioux Center have reported discharges from their wastewater treatment plants due to recent intense rains.

Environmental specialist Lois Benson says 26 livestock operations also reported their manure storage systems were overflowing.

Most of the discharging livestock facilities are in Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien and Clay counties.

The department is urging residents to stay out of floodwaters.

Besides the risk posed by fast currents, floodwaters also carry debris and dangerous bacteria.

AP