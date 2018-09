The Sioux City Art Center’s new Gilchrist Learning Center will start operations soon.

Curator Todd Behrens says the new facility starts classes next week:

OC………..beginning next week. ;19

Behrens says other upgrades are also planned for the Art Center:

OC……..inside of the art center bldg. ;17

A ceremonial grand opening for the Gilchrist Learning Center will be held in late October.