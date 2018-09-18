CHEROKEE INDUSTRIAL SITE EARNS STATE CERTIFICATION

A 97 acre area in Cherokee is the latest industrial site to achieve certification through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Certified Site Program.

Bill Anderson, Executive Director of Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation, says they have been working toward this designation for about 18 months:

The Cherokee site is located south of, and adjacent to, an existing meat packing plant and can be subdivided to meet the needs of future businesses.

About three-quarters of the property are developable and the site has also been certified as “rail served”, allowing the supply and value chain transportation needs of businesses at this location to be met by road or rail:

Anderson gave a tour of the site to Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham on Monday.