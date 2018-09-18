AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY MERRILL HIGHWAY 75 CRASH VICTIMS

One person was killed and four others injured in a two-vehicle accident north of Merrill on Highway 75 Monday night.

Iowa State Patrol trooper Chad Peters says at 8:50 p.m. a car with a four Sioux City residents inside, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pick up head-on.

Trooper Peters says the driver of the car, 38-year-old Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamud, drove onto the shoulder of the road, over-corrected and lost control, crossing the two southbound lanes and a center turning lane:

Mohamud’s vehicle collided nearly head-on with a pickup driven by 33-year-old Sarah Landsness of Le Mars.

Mohamud was taken to Floyd Valley Hospital and then to a Sioux Falls hospital with life threatening injuries.

A six-year-old passenger, Ayaan Ibrahn, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

A woman in the car, 34-year-old Hawo Arab, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

An eight month old infant, Rayan Arab,was taken to the Sanford Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Sarah Landsness was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

A detour was in place for nearly three hours as law enforcement officials investigated the crash scene.