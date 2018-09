SCHOLTEN SAYS HE WILL DEBATE “CARDBOARD OPPONENT” IF KING REFUSES TO DEBATE

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE J.D. SCHOLTEN IS RENEWING HIS CHALLENGE TO REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT STEVE KING TO JOIN HIM IN A SERIES OF THREE DEBATES.

KING RECENTLY STATED THERE WAS NO REASON TO DEBATE SCHOLTEN BECAUSE THERE WAS NO CLEAR DIVISION OF ISSUES BETWEEN THE CANDIDATES, JUST NAME CALLING, POINTS THAT SCHOLTEN DISPUTES:

SCHOLTEN DID ADMIT CALLING THE INCUMBENT “CONFEDERATE STEVE KING” ONCE IN THE PAST 14 MONTHS BECAUSE KING DISPLAYED A CONFEDERATE FLAG ON HIS DESK.

SCHOLTEN SAYS THERE ARE ALSO DIFFERENCES IN ISSUES BETWEEN THE TWO INVOLVING FARM INCOME, HEALTH CARE AND TAXES:

SCHOLTEN DISPLAYED A CARDBOARD CUT OUT WITH KING’S FACE ATTACHED TO IT.

HE SAYS HE WILL TAKE THE CUT OUT WITH HIM AND DEBATE IT IF KING WON’T.

KING’S CAMPAIGN HAS NOT DIRECTLY RESPONDED TO SCHOLTEN’S CHALLENGE