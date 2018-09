HOBBY LOBBY SET TO OPEN NEW STORE

Another new retail store is getting set to open a larger outlet in the Sunnybrook Drive area.

Hobby Lobby will hold its grand opening Monday at 9am at the new 55,000 square-foot store located at 5840 Sunnybrook Drive.

Hobby Lobby offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, custom framing, home accents, arts and crafts, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.