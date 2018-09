WOODBURY COUNTY MULLS HOW TO PAY FOR GRAVEL ROAD REPAIRS

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS BEGAN WHAT COULD BE A LONG PROCESS TUESDAY TO FIGURE OUT A WAY TO UPGRADE HUNDREDS OF MILES OF GRAVEL ROADS IN THE COUNTY.

COUNTY ENGINEER MARK NAHRA TOLD THE BOARD THAT THE COST OF GRAVEL TO MAINTAIN OVER 900 MILES OF ROAD IN THE COUNTY KEEPS GOING UP:

NAHRA SAYS THAT MEANS SOME OF THE ROADS AREN’T GETTING AS MUCH CARE AS THEY DID IN PAST BECAUSE OF THOSE COSTS:

HE SAYS ALL THE ROADS SHOULD HAVE A SIX TO EIGHT INCH GRAVEL BASE ON THEM:

NAHRA SAYS HIS STAFF WOULD NEED NEARLY A DECADE TO GET ALL OF THE ROADS TO THE LEVEL THEY SHOULD BE IF THE NEEDED GRAVEL WAS AVAILABLE.

COUNTY SUPERVISORS DISCUSSED VARIOUS WAYS THAT IMPROVEMENTS COULD BE FUNDED, BUT MADE NO DECISIONS AT THEIR MEETING.