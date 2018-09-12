HEELAN’S CYO CENTER RECEIVES MAJOR UPGRADE

While Bishop Heelan High School is getting a new gym installed in their new building, the court in the old CYO Center across the street has received a major upgrade.

The old CYO gym, used for nearly 60 years for lunch, intramurals, practices, and parent conferences has been transformed to a dedicated basketball facility.

The $350,000 renovation comes from a partnership between Heelan and Eagles United, a Sioux City based basketball academy for boys teams and girls teams in 4th through 9th grade founded in 2016 by Alex Spielman:

Those include new maple basketball courts to replace the 1959 linoleum, a new air handling system and lighting.

Spielman and 1984 Heelan graduate Doug Skinner led the fundraising for the project.

Spielman says Heelan athletes and Eagles players will have allotted gym times:

The Heelan CYO houses the gym, a strength and conditioning center, wrestling room and Sacred Heart preschool.