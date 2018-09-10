REYNOLDS AND HUBBELL REACH AGREEMENT ON DATES FOR THREE DEBATES

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell have settled on the dates and times for a series of three gubernatorial debates.

The two candidates will debate in Des Moines on Wednesday, October 10th from 7pm-8m, then in Sioux City from 7-8 pm on Wednesday, October 17th, and finally in Davenport on Sunday morning, October 21st from 8am until 9am.

The two campaigns had announced the three debates last week but disagreed on the dates of the Des Moines and Davenport meetings.

That dispute has now been resolved.

The debates apparently will not include Libertarian candidate Jake Porter.

Reynolds and Hubbell released a joint statement saying that they look forward to this opportunity to discuss the issues important to Iowans.