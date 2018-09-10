CEREMONIES TO REMEMBER 9-11 ATTACKS SET FOR TUESDAY

Two ceremonies remembering those who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks of 2001 will take place on Tuesday.

At noon, Sioux City Police and Fire Rescue personnel along with members of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a memorial service at the Public Safety Memorial located outside of City Hall.

Tuesday evening, a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at Freedom Park in South Sioux City at 7pm.

As part of that service, a dignified Retirement and Disposal Ceremony for old and damaged American flags will be held.

Members of the public wanting to provide flags for the retirement ceremony may do so, but they need to be received by 6:30 p.m. on September 11th.

Event organizers include the Dakota County American Legion VFW Posts, local Fire and Rescue Departments, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department, and the South Sioux City Police Department.