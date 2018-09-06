NEW SCANNER KEEPS CONTRABAND OUT OF WOODBURY COUNTY’S JAIL

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office has begun using a new full body scanner to check inmates into their jail.

Sgt. Lee Blanchard says the SecurePass Full Body Security Screening System is designed to keep illegal contraband from entering the facility.

When a suspect is brought into the jail for booking, that person undergoes a low level radiation x-ray:

The scanner will detect metal and other foreign objects including narcotics.

Major Tony Wingert says the scanner has proven its reliability in its first days of use when a person turned himself at the jail in to begin serving his time:

Sheriff Dave Drew says the funding of the $190-thousand dollar unit came from inmate room and board charges:

It is only the second body scanner being used in the State of Iowa.

Pottawatomie County was the first to purchase one after a prisoner being transferred hid a lock pick in his hair to free himself from handcuffs and then shot two deputies, killing one of them.