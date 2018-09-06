ERNST WORKS ON FARM BILL COMPROMISE

Senator Joni Ernst is the only Iowan among 56 members of Congress who met Wednesday morning to open negotiations aimed at producing a final version of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Ernst emphasized maintaining federal crop insurance.

The panel is hammering out the differences between the House and Senate versions of the Farm Bill.

Ernst says one priority for her is ensuring land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve program is “environmentally sensitive” rather than productive land for row crops or livestock pastures.

She also supports lower federal rental payments for land that is enrolled in Conservation Reserve.

