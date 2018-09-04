GRASSLEY BEGINS KAVANAUGH CONFIRMATION HEARING AMID PROTESTS

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee tried and failed in an attempt to get Republican chairman Charles Grassley to delay the start of Tuesday’s confirmation hearing for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker was one of the first Democrats to challenge Grassley at the start of the hearing.

As protesters started yelling in the committee room, Grassley replied to Booker.

Several protesters shouted: “Please vote no” as they were escorted out of the hearing room.

After an hour, Grassley asked the Democrats on the committee how long they planned to go on, airing their complaints.

Grassley said there was “absolutely no reason” to delay the hearing and indicated the hearing could continue through this Sunday.

After an hour and a half of debate about how and when the hearing should be conducted, senators on the panel began giving 10 minute speeches.

Kavanaugh was to deliver his opening remarks to the committee sometime Tuesday afternoon.